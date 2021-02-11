Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 17,732 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $367,052.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,908,684 shares in the company, valued at $122,309,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,875 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $232,616.25.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 47,862 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,047,220.56.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 722 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $14,461.66.

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $444,982.20.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,443,591.36.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

