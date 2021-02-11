Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sells $707,866.76 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Jordan Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,269,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

