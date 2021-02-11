Insider Selling: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) COO Sells 34,683 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pezzullo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.