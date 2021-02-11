Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

