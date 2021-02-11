Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.04.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
