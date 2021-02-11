Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $271.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

