Insider Selling: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) EVP Sells $262,440.00 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 121,376 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 81.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

