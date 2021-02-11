Insider Buying: Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL) Insider Purchases A$50,600.00 in Stock

Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL) insider Lee Christensen acquired 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,600.00 ($36,142.86).

Lee Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Lee Christensen acquired 10,000,000 shares of Titanium Sands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($178,571.43).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.04.

Titanium Sands Limited explores for mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Mannar Island heavy Mineral Sands Project that consists of 9 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 204 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Windimurra Vanadium Limited and changed its name to Titanium Sands Limited in December 2016.

