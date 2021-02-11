Insider Buying: The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires 64 Shares of Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £113.28 ($148.00).

TPX opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £121.14 million and a P/E ratio of -18.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

