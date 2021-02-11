Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Insider Buys 30,714 Shares of Stock

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) insider Alexander Hambro bought 30,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,828.48 ($12,840.97).

LON:OTAQ opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.99. OTAQ plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.98.

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

