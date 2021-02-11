Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Insider Buys 30,714 Shares of Stock

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) insider Alexander Hambro bought 30,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,828.48 ($12,840.97).
LON:OTAQ opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.99. OTAQ plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.98.
OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) Company Profile
