Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO Buys $21,740.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $21,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $349.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

