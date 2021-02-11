Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold bought 187 shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Ryan Mangold purchased 196 shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($197.18).

FGP stock traded down GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.21 ($1.00). 1,822,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,638. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.30. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGP. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

