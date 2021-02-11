Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,006,720.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, January 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,177.40.

On Monday, January 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 80,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,466.02.

On Wednesday, January 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,426.00.

On Monday, January 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, January 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 67,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,890.00.

On Friday, January 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,495.00.

Shares of TSE MBA opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The company has a market cap of C$45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

