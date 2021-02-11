Innova (INN) Price Up 74.1% Over Last 7 Days

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 74.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $178,390.66 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013761 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars.

