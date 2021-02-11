INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 38.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

INMB stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

