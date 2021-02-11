INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 38.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.
INMB stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
