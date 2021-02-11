InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.15 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.34-2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 42,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,114. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

