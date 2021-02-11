InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. InMode updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.34-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.34-2.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. 1,018,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

