Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 622.89 ($8.14).

LON:INF traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 512 ($6.69). The stock had a trading volume of 5,592,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,502. Informa plc has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 813.28 ($10.63). The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 534.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 470.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

