Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

