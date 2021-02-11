ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,930. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.