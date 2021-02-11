IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMIAY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$34.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

