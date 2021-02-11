IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Acquires 9 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($17.19) per share, with a total value of £118.44 ($154.74).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Roy Twite acquired 10 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.60 ($164.10).

On Tuesday, December 8th, Roy Twite acquired 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £125.40 ($163.84).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.85) on Thursday. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,326 ($17.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.