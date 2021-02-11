iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.26–1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.37. iMedia Brands also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to -0.23–0.23 EPS.

iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $109.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

