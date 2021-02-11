ImageCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $96,523.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $197,392.87 and approximately $96,523.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000936 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,884,071 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.