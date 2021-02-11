Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $453.81

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $453.81 and last traded at $451.32, with a volume of 5140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.06.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.85.
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.59 and its 200-day moving average is $348.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
