Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $453.81

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $453.81 and last traded at $451.32, with a volume of 5140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.59 and its 200-day moving average is $348.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

