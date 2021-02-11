Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) VP Norman D. Jr. Finch Sells 7,232 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $204.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

