Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 226.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $204.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

