II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.88.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,717 shares of company stock valued at $23,533,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in II-VI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

