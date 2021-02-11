IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IHICY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

IHICY remained flat at $$4.85 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. IHI has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

