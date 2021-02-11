Ignition Price Tops $0.0653 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $90,393.47 and $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.52 or 0.99930118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00033628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00087875 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,397,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,383,953 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

