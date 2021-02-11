IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Up 0.6%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

