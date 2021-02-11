Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idorsia currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of Idorsia stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.