IDEX Hits Market Cap of $38.40 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $38.40 million and $3.91 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01159786 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.60 or 0.05607705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032596 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

