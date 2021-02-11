IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE IDA opened at $87.12 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

