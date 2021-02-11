ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 654,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 161,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,230,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,768,000 after buying an additional 3,560,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

