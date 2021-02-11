Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after buying an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ichor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

