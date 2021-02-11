HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

HUYA opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. HUYA has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

