HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $473.12 million and approximately $173.30 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.49 or 0.01149989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00056657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.31 or 0.05553672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00033016 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 473,473,988 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

