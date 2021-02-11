Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

HBM stock opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$9.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

