Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $66.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 cut their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.42.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Hub Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.