HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

