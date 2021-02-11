Howdoo Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

