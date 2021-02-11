Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) (TSE:HAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.49

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) (TSE:HAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.49 and traded as high as $17.70. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 5,921 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.49.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.