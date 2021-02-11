HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. HOQU has a total market cap of $298,572.94 and $492,137.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 44.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.64 or 0.01154094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.94 or 0.05613163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00045418 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032523 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

