Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $91.99 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 48% against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $91.99 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000131 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001727 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 406,673,230 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

