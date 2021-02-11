Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $22.26 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

