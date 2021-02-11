Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. 983,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,374. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.