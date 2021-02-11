High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of High Tide in a report on Friday, December 18th.

High Tide stock remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,876,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,056. High Tide has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

