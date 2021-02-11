High Performance Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $2.51 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Token Trading

High Performance Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

