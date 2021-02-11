Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. 37,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

