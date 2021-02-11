HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 11.9%

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) shares traded down 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.14 and last traded at C$11.50. 902,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,091,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Standpoint Research reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

